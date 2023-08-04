Who Determines the Heirs in a Will?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about heirs in a will.

A viewer asks, “My elderly father is insistent on adding his weekly caregiver to his will. Is there anything we can do to prevent this?”

Peter says, “First of all, the person who owns the property and makes the will, gets to decide what’s in the will, and any lawyer is always going to make sure that the person making the will is doing what they want, and not what some family member wants. So, if it’s his property, he can do what he wants, assuming that he has the mental ability to make a will.”

Peter says that standard is a “very low standard.”

“The ability to make a will is you have to know you’re making a will, you have to know what the will provides, you have to know who your family is, and you have to have a general idea of what your property is,” says Peter. “Most people have that capacity.”

He says the other offense to a will is undue influence, where someone acts in an improper way to get access. But, in general, as long as the man’s father meets the standards for a will, the family cannot stop him, says Peter.

Peter says the family might have grounds to contest the will after the fact, but that doesn’t always go as intended.

“In general, the people who are contesting the will are not successful,” says Peter. “I’ve tried both sides of the case, and you usually need pretty good evidence to upset a will.”

