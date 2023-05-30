When Pulled Over, Do I Need to Get Out of the Vehicle?

When Pulled Over, Do I Need to Get Out of the Vehicle?

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about getting pulled over by police.

The viewer asked, “Do I have to get out of my vehicle if a cop tells me to?”

“As a practical matter, you probably should. You don’t want to get shot,” says Peter. “But, from a legal standpoint, law enforcement has a fairly broad right to make people get out of vehicles, because [they might] believe there is an issue in respect to their safety.”

Peter says the officer likely wants people to get out in that instance, because they can better assess the situation or defend themselves.

“The standard is ‘Do they have a reasonable suspicion?’” says Peter. “...The court is going to give them a lot of latitude...The [officer] has a gun and a right to use it, so just be practical.”

