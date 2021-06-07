“What’s a Trust?” Tom Riley Law Firm Answers your Questions

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first questions asks, can you explain what a trust is and how putting assets into a trust is beneficial? A trust is a legal entity that has a trustee that can hold and manage assets based on how the trust is laid out. A Trust is used to handle assets when an individual passes and avoids probate and having to deal with a will. However, what happens often is that people forget to keep their real estate assets in trust. You need to remember to keep your assets in the trust to avoid problems.

Our next questions asks about a school district forging a signature of a parent. The parent alleges the school district accessed medical information without consent and our parent is asking if this is a HIPAA violation? Peter replies that this is a pricy violation. However, you don’t have a right to sue as there are regulations on how HIPAA laws can be enforced. You can have private authorities look into it, but you can’t sue for HIPAA violations.

Robert asks, how do I report a person that is violating a court order? That depends on the order, but usually, if a person is violating an order, you can’t just call the police about it. There are certainly some exceptions to that, particularly ones involving no contact orders. Most orders though, will need to be brought to the courts attention through an attorney and a filing.

Can the governor of Iowa legally take away the extended unemployment payments? Peter explains how this is essentially based from the New Deal. States are given the rights to administer these types of programs. This means that states are in charge of some of these type of things and can make decisions like ending that help early.

Shannon says, she has a neighbor that was pulled over for driving in a McDonald’s parking lot without a license and Shannon is wondering if police have the right to come on to private property to enforce laws like that? Peter explains how law enforcement has the right to come on to property that is open and doesn’t have blocked or impeded access. Although you don’t have to have a license to drive on private property, there may have been a reasonable suspicion that the officer noted which would give them reason to investigate into it.

