What’s Happening with Roe v. Wade? Peter Riley Answers

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about Roe v. Wade and some other questions from listeners.

The first question was about slipping and falling during a basketball tryout, because they were playing on a wet court. The viewer was wonder if they could sue, and get medical bills covered.

Peter said there is a right to sue, but that they are one of the toughest cases to try. He said there is sometimes success, so it might be worth it to speak to an attorney. But, because the tryout was at a college, Peter said that can cause some other issues.

Another viewer said that he often encounters larger delivery trucks parked illegally, and asked if they are “immune” to the traffic laws that everyone must follow.

Peter said that some drivers might feel they can get around the traffic laws, as law enforcement might not be as willing to do anything about it. He also said that some cities have specific laws that give allowances to vehicles like moving vans/trucks and delivery drivers. Peter advised that drivers can pull over to take a picture, if there is something that seems really out of line, and then share that picture with city officials and the company who owns the vehicle.

Another viewer, Lisa, said she won a small claims court case, but has yet to receive her money. How does she get the money?

Peter said that all the court does is give a judgement. He said in order to collect the awarded money, there are steps that must be taken. The steps can be heard in the video above. Peter said there are some law agencies that do collections as well, but even then the process can take time.

A viewer named Mary asked about reproductive rights in Iowa, after the Supreme Court allows individual states to restrict a woman’s legal ability to have an abortion.

Peter noted this question is “anticipating” as the decision hasn’t yet been made on Roe v. Wade in the U.S. Supreme Court. Peter said that Iowa’s Supreme Court has recognized certain rights under the Iowa Constitution. He explains in full in the video above. Peter said that not all states have the same protections set up in their state constitutions though, so every state will see a different outcome once the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling about Roe v. Wade.

The next question came from a couple, who are about to be first-time home buyers. The couple wants to complete the final sale transactions without the use of a real estate agent or lawyer. The couple wants to know what to expect going in, and if they are foolish for finalizing the sale this way.

Peter says that something that contributes to this problem is the affordability aspect of using a relator or a lawyer. But, he says doing it as described, or through something like LegalZoom instead, can cause issues later on. He said that purchasing on your own, you might not even know if the person you are purchasing from has the title insurance/rights to even sell the property. Peter said that is something a lawyer or realtor could easily find out.

The next question focuses on the recent school shooting in downstate Michigan. The viewer, Steven, wanted to know why the parents of the 15-year-old shooter are being charged in the case.

Peter said that the state of Michigan has a provision in its manslaughter law that says that you can be guilty of manslaughter of you create a situation that results in death. Peter said that manslaughter applies to deaths where you were doing something wrong and a death occurred, but not that death was your intention. He said the facts in the Michigan shooting, as currently presented, show the parents had knowledge that something bad could happen. Peter said the trial in these cases will be interesting to watch.

The next viewer had a short question: What is the difference between a living will and a living trust?

Peter said most people refer to a living will as a determination regarding someone’s life, should they be on life support or not. Basically a medical choice. A living trust is an estate planning procedure, which says that rather than having your will put through the probate courts, you can create a trust and put all your assets into that trust. When you die, the current trust provisions become fixed. Before death, those provisions can be changed.

The next questions comes from an engaged couple who asked about the benefits to a prenuptial agreement, commonly known as a pre-nup, and if a lawyer was needed to create one.

Peter said a pre-nup should be considered if one of the partners has substantially more wealth than the other. He said the couple should absolutely see a lawyer about this. Peter said that it’s called “prenuptial” because it must be done before marriage. He says that couples can’t make those same types of agreements after they are already married.

The final question comes from a parent, who said a few years ago, their son was assaulted and badly injured, and received a monetary settlement in court. But, the parent said the assailant is in prison, and has no money. The parent wondered how their son could ever receive payment once the guilty party is released.

Peter said similar to the small claims court question above, settlements can often be not easy to collect, if the person required to pay has little to no assets. He said once the assailant is out of prison, and if they get a job, they could have wages that could be garnished for payment.

