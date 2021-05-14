What’s a Class Action Lawsuit? Peter Riley Answers and More

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Mike asks, do you think there will be a class action lawsuit against Peloton? Peter explains that there already was one and he goes into the details about the suit. He also discusses the difference in class action and personal action and when it’s best to use each one.

Paul asks about a situation where child support is behind and what can they do about it. Peter explains some options including child support recovery in Iowa and other options you may have regarding bringing action against the parent.

Frank is wanting info about the coming COVID passport type bill that is in legislation. Peter discusses the bill and what it entails. Particularly, how businesses can not require proof of vaccination. There are certainly questions raised around this and how it may change the way some businesses operate. Only time will tell with this one.

Karen asks, what can be done about harassment when it’s within a sheriff’s department? Peter recommends finding a lawyer that specializes in that type of harassment and consult with them on the case and what options may be available.

Another question today is regarding filing workman’s comp claims and what to do after you file a claim. Peter points out that since he’s filed a claim, he probably already has a lawyer. In Iowa, your employment is considered at will and can be terminated when either party wants. However, with termination, it may be considered retaliatory and there may be legal steps that can be taken.

Latrice is asking about evictions under the pandemic protections. Peter explains that there are moratoriums in place against evictions under Federal law and that contacting Iowa Legal Aid would be the best option on this situation.

The next question is regarding insurance and how long should you wait before you get a lawyer involved. Peter explains that this has been a popular topic lately and they are getting a lot of calls. He goes through several steps that you can take to determine if it’s worth the cost to retain legal help.

Regina asks, what can be done about a negligent HOA refusing to do repairs? There is not a lot of case law on HOA agreements. However, there should be an HOA agreement that outlines what parts are owned by the unit holder and what is part of the HOA’s responsibility. The first thing is going to be to examine what does that agreement say. They you can determine your rights and you can determine necessary steps.

Finally today, a questions about a car that was recently purchased and broke down almost immediately after purchase. What can be done about this problem? Peter explains that in the absence of a warranty, you don’t have contractual claims unless you can prove that the vehicle was intentionally sold in a poor state or condition. Without a warranty or contractual agreement, it’s often an “as is” purchase and, unless you can prove negligence, there may not be much recourse.

