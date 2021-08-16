Should you Accept a Car Accident Settlement without an Attorney? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question this week asks, If I a person is fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine, can they still get their pension? Peter Riley explains that Pensions are managed by experts and you should seek advice from a pension expert. It can depend on what the termination was based on and level of vestment.

Our next question is asking about a contractor that was hired to pour a cement patio and left without finishing the job. The job was done poorly and is causing damage. What recourse would be possible? Depending on the terms of the contract, you could possibly have a breach of contract case. You would have to sue for damages. If under $6500, you could go through small claims court. You should probably consult with a lawyer to see what the options may be.

Darren is asking about his pit bull dog. He was served papers to release his pit bull by the city because the city has a pit bull ban. Darren released his dog to the city pound as instructed, but was later told by city workers doing work in his home that there are people that own pit bulls all over the city. Darren is wondering what he can do to get his dog back? Peter explains that, assuming the dog has not been put down, you should be able to get the dog back. If the ordinance was passed after you had the dog, it should be grandfathered in. If the ordinance is clear, then there may be no options.

Kim asks, what about unemployment being cut early and the class action lawsuits? What do you anticipate coming from that? Peter talks about how he doesn’t think there’s a lot of chance for success on these law suits. States were given authority to administer unemployment programs so, the suits probably won’t have much to go on.

Our next question asks, our mom was placed in a skilled care facility in Iowa and we live in Illinois in a border county. If she has to stay there permanently, will it be covered by medicaid and which state would cover it? Peter tells us that most likely, it would be covered by the state your mother lives in. Since it’s a nationally funded program it probably doesn’t make much of a difference in the long run.

Mark is asking about his wife’s recent surgery. This was a surgery that was done to fix a botched surgery from the past. Marks is asking for advice on possible medical malpractice claims. The first thing is, the operation took place in the state of Wisconsin, o you would need to talk to a lawyer there, because that’s where the case would be covered. Since it’s been 2 years, there is a chance you are coming up on the statute of limitations for medical malpractice. You could contact a lawyer in your state to assist in finding a lawyer and assist in the representation.

Pat has a timely question for us. The Hawkeye Football system is going to a digital ticket system only. Pat does not own a cell phone and never has, and The Hawkeye’s are refusing to issue hard copy tickets. I there a legal claim that can be maid? Peter tells us it’s probably more of a political issue than a legal issue. If you don’t have a disability that will cause you to be unable to use digital ticketing, then there’s probably no grounds for a legal case. Peter recommends sending a letter to the university as well as your senators and state reps to see if you can get an exception.

Tommy is asking about his friend that was at a game in Chicago. This friend is African American and had 2 drunk and belligerent individuals behind him being profane. The 2 individuals eventually confronted the friend and slapped him. The friend responded by hitting the first assailant and then knocking out the 2nd assailant. The friend sat down and waited for security. When security arrived, they arrested the friend and removed him and nothing was done to the 2 instigators that struck Tommy’s friend first. What can the friend do to defend himself? Peter tells us that the friend should consult counsel. The suit would be in Illinois since it happened in Chicago. An attorney in Iowa could assist in finding legal counsel in Illinois.

Scott is asking, should I accept a settlement offer after a car accident without an attorney? Peter recommend to consult an attorney before accepting a settlement if possible. You can very likely get more from your settlement with the help from a lawyer.

Our last question asks about the recent sanctions ordered for Trump lawyers, for filing frivolous law suits. Is the lesson here that lies have consequences? Peter says that yes, that is a good way to sum it up. The court system is responding and addressing the frivolousness of some of these suits and applying sanctions as allowed by law.

