What is an advanced care directive?

When it comes to end-of-life care or care that could end with the death of an individual, making sure someone has been empowered to make decisions on behalf of the sick person is crucial.

Peter Riley with the Tom Riley Law Firm was recently asked during one of our Facebook Live sessions about the importance of an advanced care directive and power of attorney during hospital stays.

An advanced care directive is a legal document that allows individuals to document their wishes regarding medical care in the event they become unable to make decisions for themselves. It is also known as a living will, health care directive, advance instruction, or medical directive.

“It’s something that people should talk about -- health care powers of attorney and financial powers attorney are things that people need to keep in mind and talk to a lawyer,” Riley said.

An ACD allows individuals to provide instructions for medical decisions that may be needed in the future. It can include instructions for treatments, medications, and other health care decisions. It can also name a person to make decisions on the individual’s behalf if they become unable to do so.

The directive allows individuals to make their wishes known in the event they are unable to communicate them. It also allows individuals to appoint someone they trust to make decisions on their behalf. With an ACD, individuals can ensure their wishes are respected and carried out, even if they can no longer communicate them.

“If you’re in a serious accident, you’re unconscious, who’s gonna make the decisions for you, and when you need it, you need to designate somebody who can make the decision so that the healthcare professionals have some guidance,” Riley said. “It’s probably something you should talk about with the people close to you, whether it’s family or other loved ones. That’s a big decision for someone to make.”

Creating an ACD can be a difficult process and it is important to understand the legal implications of doing so. Individuals should consult with a lawyer or other qualified professional to ensure their wishes are documented correctly.

