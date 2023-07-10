What does the recent affirmative action decision mean?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about a recent Supreme Court decision.

A viewer asks, “Can you describe the recent affirmative action decision in simple terms? Does this mean colleges no longer need to accept X amount of minorities?”

Peter noted to start that “Quotas have not been legal since the Bakke case was decided in the late 1970s. This involved a law student out in California that was complaining about quotas, and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in that case basically said ‘No, you can’t have quotas,’ but, they said you could consider race as a factor.”

Peter says that there wasn’t even a majority opinion in that case.

“But, they ultimately adopted one of the opinions from Justice Powell, who basically said, ‘Race can be considered if it advances an important governmental interest and is narrowly tailored.’”

That decision made it so that race could be considered in admissions practices for colleges and universities.

Peter continues, “Then, in the early 2000s, the case involving the University of Michigan, the majority opinion there.... basically said, ‘Yeah, we can still allow this, but we can’t think it will last forever.’”

Peter says that the 2023 decision is basically saying, “Well, we think that time is up.”

He says that is not going to stop people from considering race, in general.

“The Harvard case, they would consider athletics, race and your status as a legacy,” says Peter. “It will be interesting to see if people protest that, because obviously a lot of people are getting in because their parents or grandparents went to Harvard, or other esteemed schools.”

Other questions from viewers focused on claiming car accident damages, serving of small claims decisions, a possible lawsuit following a shooting by a minor with a gun, refusal of service questions related to religion for creative expression businesses, dealing with elder money scams, and low child support payment resolution.

