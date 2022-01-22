What Constitutes Medical Malpractice? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

When it comes to medical malpractice, patients have a long road to travel when it comes to proving it in court.

From trying to meet the standard for what qualifies as medical malpractice to finding the right attorney, many people find themselves just as hurt as they were in the hospital.

Luckily, attorney Peter Riley is here to help us figure out some of the pitfalls of medical malpractice litigation.

“First of all, in order to establish a claim of medical malpractice, you have to establish essentially one of two things: one that the conduct of the treating medical practitioner fell below the standard of care in other words, that their conduct was negligent, which of course requires proof by someone who’s an expert, or there’s also the issue of what we call informed consent,” Riley said.

According to Riley, most medical procedures require patients to sign a form that informs patients of the likely risks that come with any procedure.

“So that if something happens that was not reasonably disclosed to you, you might have a claim separate apart from the negligent performance of the procedure itself, but rather the failure to advise you that this was a potential outcome,” Riley said. “Of course, you’d have to review the informed consent form.”

Whatever your need, the attorneys at Tom Riley Law Firm are here to serve you. If you need an attorney, head on over to http://trlf.com.