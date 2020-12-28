What are your rights in a drunk driving accident?

What are your rights in a drunk driving accident?

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about Drunk Driving cases and their increase over the holidays.

Peter explains the rights of the victims and the offenders and what you can expect if you are involved. Key points to remember are...

A victim, or victims, in a drunk driving accident have the right to file suit for damages incurred from the accident.

A victim can be represented by an estate in the event of major tragedy.

Licensed establishments may be liable for damages if it can be proven the drunk driver was served to intoxication.

If you get pulled over while driving and are in fear of being charged, there are some things to keep in mind.

You have the right to decline to take the preliminary breath test and the initial sobriety test.

You can suffer consequences if you do not take a test once at the police station.

If there are injuries involved, you will need to take steps to protect yourself in legal actions.

Tune in Thursday, January 7th for our next edition of Legal Live and visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.