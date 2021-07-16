What are the Steps to Seek Medical Malpractice? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first questions asks... I was recently discharged from a hospital with a dislocated shoulder and can’t get a lawyer to even talk to me about this. Who can I talk to? Peter recommends contacting the American Association for Justice. They can give you names of people that handle these types of cases. Medical cases can be very difficult and usually need a specialist.

June has also asked a great question regarding Medical Malpractice. She is wondering what is the statue of limitations for Medical Malpractice? Peter tells us this is another difficult one to answer. It can depend on the case. The general malpractice length is 2 years, but there are a number of situations that can become quite complex to determine the situation.

Jim asks, What’s the best way to sell a timeshare and void the contract? Peter explains there are a number of ways to work around the timeshare agreements. Each case is a bit unique and each state will have it’s own laws regarding timeshare properties. A letter from a lawyer can often resolve the issue depending on the severity of the situation.

Amber asks, what are the steps to seek in a medical lawsuit? Peter tells us to first talk to a lawyer. Most lawyers that practice in the area of medical malpractice, will initiate an investigation and then initiate getting the medical records. Once it’s reviewed, the attorney will determine if they should move forward. You will usually need to find an expert in the medical field of question in order to proceed with a case.

The next question asks... as a practicing Muslim, I’ve asked my employer to grant me a paid holiday for an upcoming religious holiday. The employer has denied the request and I feel prejudice is in place. Is there a legal remedy? Not all prejudice has a legal remedy. You have to look at several things to determine if there’s recourse. If the business does not observe other holidays for other religious requests, then you probably won’t be able to get the day as an employer paid holiday. You should be able to use PTO for a situation like this.

What is the legal age of consent in Iowa? The age of consent refers, in general, to the age in which a person can engage in sexual activity without it being a crime. In general, at 16 years old, that is the age of consent to engage in a sexual relationship. If you are 14 or 15, you can consent if the person isn’t more than 4 years older than you. Consent to get married in Iowa is 18 years old. You’d have to have both parents consent in order to get married under 18 years of age.

Jim asks us, if a person is damaging my property by discharging sump pump water, and the city has already told them to relocate the pipe, can I sue for damages? Peter says that yes, if they are causing damage to your property then you may certainly have cause for a suit. You have to consider the cost of an attorney for a law case and you may want to explore your options with the city first and see if they will take action to get this resolved.

Joe has a question about a second piece of property in Florida that belonged to his mother. They can not find any paperwork to support the new owner paid for the property and the only thing that has been presented is a “quick deed.” Fraud is suspected. What can be done in this type of situation? Peter explains that this is most likely something like a quick claim deed. Quick Claim deed simply says whatever interest I have in this property, I give to you. The deed itself, could be effective. What is really at play here will be issue of competency of the payment. If there is this quick claim deed, was the mother of right mind when she gave it. Courts don’t normally get into issue regarding, is the price fair, however if an elderly person was taken advantage of, the courts will be more inclined to take action.

Is there still such a thing as legal separation of marriage in Iowa? Yes. You can go through a process in the courts to be legally separated as opposed to being divorced. It is used very rarely in Iowa.

Our final question today states, the Cedar Rapids Police recently detained my 17 year old son without my knowledge or consent. I do not agree with these tactics and want to know if I have any legal options? Peter explains how we have to determine how he was “detained.” There are many regulations around being detained and that is generally a term used after an arrest. Officers can briefly detain an individual to determine identification and some other brief information, but there are many questions regarding how and when an investigation or questioning can be done.

