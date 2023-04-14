Tom Riley Law Firm: What to Know about Expunging your Record

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about expunging.

The question is “Can an under 21 in a bar misdemeanor from Iowa City be expunged?”

Riley said, “Well, there are some things that can probably be done, there are actually several expungement acts that have been passed in the last five to 10 years for liquor-related offenses. And I remember a close relative of mine was at the University back in the heyday when they had all the bars and they let people in under 18. So I knew that about that and had some family members that had a few policies and things like that minor offenses. So they passed the expungement laws, there are several of them. Depending on the session, you have to have had a clean record a certain period of time has to pass. And again, depending on the offense, there’s a different remedy. So you know, talk to a lawyer and see if you qualify, and you can file something like that how much period of time roughly has to pass before leaving two years, at least two, and there’s some that even suggest it may be a longer period.”

