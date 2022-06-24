Tom Riley Law Firm Provides Answers To Your Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The first question focused on patent lawyers, and although the Tom Riley Law Firm does not handle patent law, they said you should find one if you need a patent created. Peter says the laws are very specific and technical, so a patent lawyer will benefit anyone, especially someone who has never held a patent before.

Another question came in about a from an 18-year-old, who moved out of her home with her mother and step-mother a year ago because of issues with abuse. She was wondering if she has any legal avenues to see her three younger siblings who still live in the home, who she is concerned about in terms of abuse, as well.

Peter says there isn’t probably a lot the woman can do to see her siblings, as that sort of thing is typically left up to parent(s) discretion. He noted several cases involving grandparents who have made similar claims about grandchildren, but unless there were specific cases of abuse noted or parental rights were terminated, even most of those cases didn’t get too far.

Next, Mary asked “How does bankruptcy law affect your credit score?”

Peter says that obviously if you claim bankruptcy, it will adversely affect your credit score. He did note that oftentimes though, claiming bankruptcy also makes credit card companies start to flood that individual with credit card applications.

Other questions focused on custody and child support issues, how to get a mechanic’s lien, and low-flying hospital helicopters in residential neighborhoods. Watch the video above to hear all of Peter’s answers.

