Tom Riley Law Firm Provides Answers To Your Legal Questions

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The first question comes from Josh Squires.

Josh asked, “What can be done about the low-income housing, telling people on disability they don’t make enough money to afford low income housing in Iowa. I did $914 per month, and I’ve been told no from local low income housing officials, my current landlord wants us to move so they can sell the house. We have never been late with rent. During a recent inspection, I had to call the sheriff because they made threats towards me. What can be done?

Riley says, “The problem is qualification for low income housing, you have to be below a threshold which is of course much higher than the amount of benefits you get for clearly you qualify for the housing. What is happening is landlords can make their decisions as to who they want to rent to. And some landlords may say, it’s going to be tough for you to be able to pay the rent based on what you’re doing. But generally, as long as the landlord’s not discriminating based on a protected class or race, they have discretion as to who they want to rent to.

The next question came from Sarah Collins.

Sarah asked, “If I took someone to small claims court and won my $4,500 case, how do I get the money from the person who owes it to me?”

Riley says, “If a person doesn’t have substantial assets or insurance than it can be very hard. The process involves getting the clerk to issue a document called a Writ of Execution. And until it dries the bank account or garnish wages, if the person has real estate other than their home, which was generally protected from bed, to sell their house, but if they have a mortgage, or selling equity and whoever would buy it at the sheriff sale would have to be served as the first mortgage. And when you sell property in Iowa, unless it’s a mortgage that has a short period of time, there’s a one-year period from the date of the sale until the sale becomes final, and anyone can resume the debtor or other creditors.”

The next question came from Paul in Iowa City.

Paul says, “Recently, the Republican-dominated Iowa Legislature passed legislation that would limit damages awarded in medical malpractice cases to $2 million against hospitals and $1 million in cases against clinics and individual physicians. Why would they do this? Is a life in Iowa now worth no more than $2 million? Does this also impact personal injury cases?”

Riley says, “There is a bill pending that passed the Senate but I don’t think it will get through the house to have a similar limitation on anything involving a semi truck, which they don’t think that that’s going to go anywhere. But you know, there’s been a push. it’s almost every legislative session is a push for tab is finally passed this year for medical cases.”

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online.