Tom Riley Law Firm Provides Answers To Your Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/

And the first one is from Daz Golden. Daz says, “I’m a father of a child, his mother and I went to court years ago and child support was established. The mother moved out of state three years ago, visitation was never established. How do I go about establishing visitation?”

Riley says “It’s a simple matter to bring an action to establish visual visitation rights. If that hasn’t been done already. In most cases, the problem that does have is now that the child has moved from the state of Iowa, you may have to go to the state where the child now lives with a mother because just because the original support obligations were established by an Iowa court doesn’t mean Iowa has jurisdiction forever. And so if the child and the mom are out of state, and it’s been that long, you’re probably going to have to go to get a lawyer in that state in order to establish a visitation.”

The next question comes from Crystal Kelly. Crystal asks, “What would be the steps to bring a social media slander or defamation lawsuit? Is that a thing in the social media world?”

Any defamatory statement that is broadcast, whether it’s on social media or television, you can bring an action for defamation against the person who made the statement there. There is, of course, immunity for the social network companies, for statements that are made early on when they established the internet, they wanted to provide immunity protections figuring that there was no way that people could police everything. we now know that actually they have a lot of ability to do that, based on all that we’re learning about their policies in terms of disinformation. But the fact is, your claim is against the person making the statement now, and you would probably have the right to sue in your place of location, because when you broadcast something on social media, you know, that’s pretty much touching every state so you probably have jurisdiction, and I’ll even if the person who made the statement is elsewhere, defamation claims have to be brought under the hour statute limitations within two years.”

The next question comes from Mickey. Mickey asks, “What grounds do I have when I am written out of the family? Well, because I refuse to take my almost 60-year-old brother who is married and lives with my mom and pays nothing back and forth to work.”

Riley says, “A couple of things to be aware of, yes, there are grounds to challenge a will I mean, and there are a number of them whether the world was properly executed, which happens quite frequently actually, with wills that people get off the internet and do themselves rarely happens when a lawyer does the will. But you have to show either lack of capacity or undue influence, in most cases, and lack of capacity is pretty hard to prove. Because the ability to make a will is one of the lowest standards of capacity in the law.”

The next question came from Doug Smith. Doug asks, “Is there anything we can do to help my brother in law to get early parole? Or is there anything he can do?”

The question came from Dan Reinert. Dan asks, “The state of Iowa outlaws abortion as governor Reynolds seems to be crusading to do with charges against women who crossed state lines into Illinois stand up?”

Riley says, “First of all, you have a constitutional right to travel between states. Now, I know that some of these states are talking about trying to do that. I don’t think let’s say two years ago, I would say, I can’t envision the United States Supreme Court ever saying that a person is not free to go to another state and get an abortion in the state where it’s legal, any more than they would say that, you know, you you can’t make an Iowa resident can’t forbid them from going to Colorado and going to a dispensary and buying marijuana. But you know, this Supreme Court, you know, anything could happen. But, you know, again, you should have the right to travel to the state of your choice.”