Tom Riley Law Firm Provides Answers To Your Legal Questions

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The first question comes from Charm Pfitzner.

Charm says “How can a parent proven to be unfit to be a mother had her kids taken away and just recently got divorced, be able to keep her child?”

Riley says, “I’m assuming happened is there was a prior situation where the mother lost the children and this would be a new child, or it may be that she regained custody and of the children, you have to realize that every case has to be looked at. But may if things have changed, or if the judge who hears the evidence feels differently, they make an independent decision.

The next question comes from Cindy in Cedar Rapids, who says “My husband was injured recently at work, what should he or we do first, to document his case?”

Riley says, “The first thing you have to do is you have to give notice to the employer, either the human resources department if it’s a big enough organization, but you have to give notice to the employer the fact of the injury in order to be eligible for workers compensation benefits. Now, with respect to the documentation, the workers comp system basically allows the employer to choose the doctor. But it’s always a good idea to get medical treatment to document the fact of the injury.”

The next question comes from Doug Smith. Doug asks, “Our daughter’s hospital required, she and her husband to sign that they would not film or take pictures during delivery of their first child? Is that legal?”

Riley says, “The hospital has the right to impose that condition. You are on their premises, they can do that and whether they’re doing that to protect against a potential negligence case, or if they just don’t want the medical staff and the nursing staff to feel uncomfortable, they may have legitimate reasons.

The next question comes from Manny in Marion. Manny says, “Last month, I was in a car accident, that was the fault of the other driver who had no insurance. My car has extensive damage that will cost 1000s of dollars to fix, and I have neck pain. What should I do first?”

Riley says, “If you’ve had an injury, you should always check and get medical treatment, but at least in the case of an accident. It’ll be evidence of the fact that you had an injury in close proximity to the accident, and the treater is probably going to be in a position to tie it in. The other thing to keep in mind is, even if someone doesn’t have insurance, and even if your claim is not covered by your own uninsured and underinsured coverage, a person who is in an accident who causes an injury and can’t and doesn’t have proof insurance can lose their driver’s license.”

The next question came from Jason Hunt. Jason asks, “Can any family member sue for wrongful death? Or is it the immediate spouse or dependent only? And he asks, In addition, is there a statute of limitations?”

Riley says, “The answer is there are specific limits on who has the right to sue for wrongful death. But there’s another component of that. Every claim is subjected to a statute limitations and bodily personal injury, whether it’s medical malpractice and auto legal automobile accident in Iowa, it’s a two year statute. There’s special rules for minors. But as I always say, when we’re talking about statute limitations, don’t wait to the last minute, the earlier you get in the better particularly because in medical malpractice cases, you have to have basically certification from a doctor before you can sue in most instances. Now, with respect to wrongful death, a wrongful death claim is brought by the estate. But in addition to the estates claim for wrongful death, family members, parents, children and spouses have a right for what’s called the loss of consortium.”

The next question comes from Sam in Coralville. Sam says, “I’m concerned about the new state legislature, and their far-right agenda to take money from public schools and give them to religious schools. Do we as citizens have the ability to sue the governor and Republican legislators who vote for what clearly defies the separation of church and state?”

Riley says, “The first issue is, what is the law as it relates to assistance? You know, by the government for schools, the US Supreme Court addressed this. If you lived in an area that the public schools couldn’t serve, then you had a right to get a subsidy from the state to pay a private school. Basically, the rule, and there have been other cases like this, essentially says, if it’s neutral, on the issue of religion, that is, if any private school religious or non religious can get a benefit, then the state state subsidy is not necessarily wrong.”

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.