Tom Riley Law Firm Provides Answers To Your Legal Questions

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The first question comes from Jeremy Funke.

Funke says, “When forming a two member LLC, limited liability corporation, do you recommend someone speak with a lawyer to set it up correctly? Does your firm handle this?”

Riley says, “The answer is yes. Whenever you have a business that involves more than one person, other than spouses, you need to have a lawyer provide assistance. If spouses have an agreement of a corporation or a limited liability company, and they they have their agreement, or if they fail to have an agreement, it doesn’t matter. Because if they get divorced, the judge is going to decide who gets what.”

Next question comes from Martha Simpson.

Martha asks, “What happens when I make a down payment to a contractor four months ago, but can’t get a hold of them for a lot for a timeline of work to be done? Confirmation or anything? No response? Anytime I reach out via email or phone? What do you recommend? I do, Peter?”

Riley says, “You have the right to sue in small claims court. That may not get you any any help. What I would recommend is contact the Consumer Fraud Division of the Attorney General’s office.”

The next question comes from Lisa Morgan.

Lisa states, “If an individual receives a settlement from a former lawsuit, and will not report the amount because its income. How do you find out the settlement amount in order to adjust child support?”

Riley says, “You can file an application for modification based upon the unknown settlement, and the court would make the person disclose that now whether or not that is a factor that would adjust the support.”

The next question comes from Sarah Weston.

Sarah asks, “If someone wins the Powerball, what can a lawyer do? Or why should you talk with one?”

Riley says, The primary thing you do is you set up a legal entity, like a limited liability company. And then you set up how that ownerships should be structured.”

The next question comes from Danny Fields.

Fields says, Last weekend I was rear ended in a car wreck, but I’m feeling no pain yet. What should I do to document the case other than the police report and insurance carriers?”

Riley says, “The important thing is get a police report. If the police were called and if they weren’t, you might want to report the matter, to at least have some evidence to establish the liability if the person who caused the accident violator to traffic law. It’s not uncommon that the injury does not manifest until later that happens more.”

The next question comes from Nancy Hagens.

Nancy says, “Last month, I hired a lawn care company to spruce up my yard, they accidentally damaged and broke one of my home windows and some interior property when a ladder fell. Now an insurance adjuster keeps calling me over and over, should I contact a lawyer? should I contact you?

Riley says, “It may not be economical to hire a lawyer. So this is one of those cases where I would say, go ahead and talk with the insurance adjuster and see if they’re willing to make a fair settlement and a case like this, they probably will. "

The next question comes anonymously. The person asks, “My husband was injured on the job and now he can’t work. How do we make up for lost wages until there is a settlement?”

Riley says, “If it’s a work related injury, then you need to see a lawyer about a potential compensation claim under the workers compensation laws, because any work related injury is generally covered by workers compensation.”

