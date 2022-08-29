Tom Riley Law Firm: Does the 4th Amendment Apply While Operating a Vehicle?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

The Constitution and the Bill of Rights can be confusing documents for people who haven’t taken a high school civics class in years, but these documents form the bedrock of our society. However, who do you call when you have a Constitutional question?

Peter Riley with the Tom Riley Law Firm recently joined us and was asked if the Fourth Amendment applied inside a person’s home or during the operation of a motor vehicle. If you need a refresher, the Fourth Amendment prevents against unlawful search and seizure of property.

While that might seem like a legal gray area, Riley says there are plenty of statutes and previous case law that allows for law enforcement to have broad search rights -- even in a car.

“Law enforcement can stop a person in a vehicle if they have reasonable suspicion, and depending on the circumstances, they can do certain searches,” Riley said. “And the types of searches that they can do on a motor vehicle are much broader, and they have more latitude than a residence or anyplace else.”

Riley says this was actually settled in the 1900s due to the advent of the motor vehicle.

“So you can always run to get a warrant, the house isn’t going to go anywhere. And maybe the people trying to flush their contraband on the toilet, but you know, we don’t always have time to get a warrant,” Riley said. “But with a motor vehicle, somebody can drive off. The cop can, if they make an arrest, they can go into the glove box and everything else.”

Riley was also asked about workers compensation law and how long workers have to file suit. In Iowa, worker’s compensation laws indicate you have 90 days from the date of the accident to file a lawsuit.

“It’s a short -- very short timeframe,” Riley said. “So if you’ve got a work injury, don’t sit around. Call a lawyer immediately.”

