Tom Riley Law Firm Answers YOUR Questions

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about The Government’s Power to Regulate During a Pandemic.

Many in our area were impacted by the recent Derecho. We recently have had questions about dealing with insurance companies in claiming damages after the Derecho. One key thing to keep in mind is that the policy coverage will govern the end result of the claim. Make sure you understand what is stated in your insurance policy and then, if you feel the insurance company is not following the written guidelines of the policy, it may be in your best interest to speak to a lawyer and discuss your options. There may be a case to be made for breach of contract against the insurance company.

We’ve also had questions about legal rights that people may have for family members living in nursing homes. Unfortunately, the person living in the nursing home is the one with legal rights in this situation and not the visitors. There are steps that can be taken to accommodate the residents, but ultimately, the visitors and family members don’t really have any stance as far as restrictions on visitors due to COVID 19 regulations.

We also received a question wondering what legal action may be available to family members if a person is infected with COVID 19 by another person that knows they are infected, but continues to congregate in public. This will boil down to showing that the infected person is aware they are infected and are intentionally being negligent in an attempt to infect others.

