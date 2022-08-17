Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Your Legal Questions on Wills, Family Disputes, Alex Jones’s Trial

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions. Many of today’s questions focused on family affairs and wills.

One of the first questions asked about the typical cost of a simple will, for a couple who now has a child.

Peter says that while will prices may vary, a simpler will will likely be in the $200 to $500 range. He said this range is a good bet as long as there isn’t any complex estate planning to be done. But, Peter advises that a will whenever there are minor children involved is a good idea. This allows for a trust to be set up for the child to denote any inheritance. He also reminds Iowans that children cannot hold property in Iowa until the age of 18, so if something happens to the parent(s) before then, a conservatorship will take over the trust for the child until they reach that age.

Viewer Dan asks, “Did Alex Jones commit perjury with his statements during his last court appearance?”

Peter says, " I would say it’s a safe bet he committed multiple acts of perjury. Perjury is a false statement, made under oath and knowingly made. In other words, if you make a false statement while you’re under oath testifying, but you’re mistaken, that’s not perjury. It’s got to be an intentional false statement.”

In a follow-up, the moderator asks, “Then why wasn’t he charged with perjury right there, on the spot each time he lied, and it was proven to be lying?” to which Peter replies, “Well, the thing is, the court can’t initiate a criminal charge. In most states, you can initiate a criminal charge by a filing by the county attorney or whatever the capacity is, or in some cases by grand jury.”

Peter says those are generally the only ways to actually file a criminal charge, depending on the location and severity of the charge. He says that while a judge can’t initiate a criminal prosecution, he or she does have the power to impose criminal penalties during a trail or court proceeding, such as contempt.

Other questions focused on common law marriage, living trusts, commercial property dust contamination, and making sure children are protected from abusive relatives if something happens to the parent. Watch the video above to hear all of Peter’s answers.

