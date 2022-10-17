Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Your Legal Questions on Medical Issues, Workforce Issues and more

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions. Many of today’s questions focused on medical, workforce issues and more.

The first question comes from Sharon Johnson, who says “I had a termite company come to my house to check for termites, and for over 30 years was told I had no termites. During a recent kitchen remodel, the contractor found termites. Without looking at the termite company’s contract, would they be responsible for any damage?”

Riley says, “Well, you have to look at the contract and see what it says. The biggest problem you’ll have is most termite inspections will basically say no signs of present infestation.

The next question comes from Genie Lee. Genie aks, “Is it possible to sue the Veterans Administration for unnecessary surgeries performed on a Vietnam-era vet here in Iowa?”

Riley says, “To recover for medical negligence, you have to show negligent conduct by the treater. On top of that, if you have a situation where the hospital is a governmental entity, you have to deal with either the state or the Federal Torque Claim Act. . The short answer is you should call an attorney and tell them about them your situation.”

The next question comes anonymously. The person says, “My unborn child was lost after being denied medical care while I was in the Lynn County Jail. Is this considered a personal injury claim, medical malpractice, violation of civil liberties or something else?”

Riley says, “It could be any number of those. What may be the basis to sue? In other words, what is, what is the basis for liability and what is the nature of the recovery there? Iowa does not recognize a claim for the wrongful death of an unborn child. If, if a child or any person is killed as a result of negligence, they have a claim for wrongful death.”

Basic medical care, and so there might be a claim if the medical care was not provided and that led to the result. Uh, most likely though, unless, unless there was a failure by the jail to give medical care, your claim would be, Based upon anyone who provided healthcare services, which could be, if they have a nurse in the jail, I, I don’t know.

The next question comes from Nancy and New Hall.

Nancy says, “Recently my husband and I were grocery shopping at a local chain store after a big rainstorm upon entering the store aisle. We didn’t notice water dripping from the ceiling and my husband fell and broke his hip. There were no signs in place or warnings of slippery floors. Is he eligible for a personal injury claim against the store?

Riley says, “Anyone injured because of the condition on a premises has a potential claim. However, slip and fall cases are very difficult cases to try because you have to show one that the owner of the store was negligent in not either warning of the problem. Then you have to show that the person injured was using reasonable care.

Next question comes from Nate in Eastern Iowa.

Nate says, “I worked as a manager for a local fast food chain restaurant and was fired by a female regional manager. After false claims of sexual harassment were made against me by a female employee who was bitter over not being given a raise and more hours. None of the accusations are true, and I feel my reputation has been ruined.”

Riley says, “Unless you had a contract that was for a period of time, you don’t have a claim against the employer because the employer has a contract for a fixed period. And the employer can terminate somebody at will. Even if it was done because of a false ac accusation, you don’t have any damage. Cause the employer could have terminated you.

The next question comes from Sad in Cedar Rapids. Sad says, “I’m a 40-year-old mom who had cosmetic surgery last year by a local surgeon who I feel botched the procedure. I feel embarrassed to be seen in public, and my children and husband are shy to be seen with me.

The surgeon claims that I signed papers that absolve her of responsibility for being unhappy. What do you think about this?”

Riley says, “It’s probably worth looking into because what the doctor is saying about what was agreed to doesn’t end the analysis. So if the conduct fell below the minimum standard then you’d have a basis to sue for negligence. In addition, you can sue for battery.”

