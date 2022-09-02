Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Your Legal Questions on Family Affairs, Workforce Issues and more

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions. Many of today’s questions focused on workforce issues and family affairs.

The first question comes from Kelly Morgan. And Kelly says, “I suspect my boss is trying to make me quit. So she will not have to pay me unemployment. I have no concrete proof of this. But what would you recommend I do?”

Riley says “First, document what’s going on. One of the important things, whenever you have a potential litigation situation down the road, is to make sure you have as much evidence as possible. There is a legal concept called constructive termination that essentially says if conditions are so unbearable, that a reasonable person would not be able to stand it and continue to work. You could quit and have that be determined as a constructive discharge.”

The next question comes from Alison Lott. Alison asks, “If you are a felon and have served time and been out of prison for 30 plus years, with no trouble with the law, can the right to bear arms be reinstated? And if so how?”

Riley says, “There is a procedure to apply for restoration of your rights. And in fact, if you Google restoration of rights and firearms, you’ll probably get a link to the Iowa Gun Owners Association site that will give you all the background in terms of how you have to do it. The governor has the discretion to grant it or not, but go to that site, it will give you the information as to what you have to do to have your rights restored.”

The next question comes anonymously. The question says, “Can the state of Iowa file a child support complaint without either parent knowing about it? Recently, I got papers in the mail demanding child support. But my ex wife swears she didn’t do it, as we have a mutual private arrangement.”

According to Riley, the state of Iowa has the right, if it is paying any support benefits to a parent to seek to recover that from the other parent, the parent that doesn’t have the child.

The next question comes from Leslie. Leslie says, “What do prosecutors and or judges gain by realizing they breached a plea agreement but refused to correct their error? Are they ever held responsible for the illegal sentence?”

Riley says, if you have a plea agreement, that is clear, you should be able to enforce it if the prosecutor is trying to back out of the deal, and that’s what the courts are for. Now, if the court in the process is not giving you what you want in terms of enforcing that agreement. There’s always the right to appeal.

The next question comes from Jim Smith. Jim asks, “Is it common to have lawyers on retainer? And if so why would you?”

Riley says, “You really don’t see lawyers on retainer in the traditional sense of a periodic fee paid to the lawyer basically. Some organizations, businesses may want to have a lawyer available on call. What it does is it keeps the lawyer from ever being in a case adverse to you because they’re your former lawyer, could be adverse to you if the new legal matter doesn’t involve anything that the lawyer represented you on, if it’s completely new case, and they don’t get the benefit of any information they got from you.”

Our next question comes from Lisa. Lisa asks, “Can I keep my kids from controlling their entire inheritance at age 18?”

Riley says, “If the inheritance is passing on a will, yes. If the inheritance is from somebody who didn’t have a will? No, because the way it works is a minor can’t own property until they’re 18. And parents can hold on behalf of minors property up to a certain dollar amount.”

The next question comes anonymously. The question says, “I have a two-year non-compete contract that I signed with my employer, a local mortgage lender, my pay structure changed after I started. Also, I am not able to offer the most beneficial terms to my clients, which differs from what I was told during my job interview.”

Riley says, ‘Non-compete contracts in connection with employment. There’s a difference between non competes in connection with the sale of a business because if you sell a business and enter into a non-compete, the courts will very strictly enforce those employer noncompetition agreements are not automatically enforced. The court also has to look at a balancing of interests and they look at basically three factors. One, is enforcement necessary to protect the reasonable interests of the employer? Number two, is it unduly restrictive of the rights of the employee to make a living? Three, is the non-competition, provision of violation of public policy?”

The next question comes from Tom. Tom asks, “I have a criminal record in three different counties for drunk driving and possession of a controlled substance. What are my chances of getting these expunged from my record in order to obtain gainful employment?”

Riley says, “It’s very difficult to get a criminal conviction expunged, and usually it can only be done under circumstances where there’s a specific statute that allows them to be expunged. There are specific statutes that allow that there’s a general expungement statute, but it’s very limited.”

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information, you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.