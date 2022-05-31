Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Your Legal Questions: From Contractor Insurance to Lawn Maintenance

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

Viewer Stacy asked, “We recently purchased a puppy from an undisclosed small town breeder for a good amount of money and unfortunately, the puppy got really sick and passed away due to a pre-existing condition. We only had him for two months. There was no guarantee from the breeder, but is there any legal recourse we can try?”

Peter says that he knows that “losing a pet is sometimes almost as devastating as losing a family member. So I certainly feel for your your loss.” But, he said there may be some recourse, generally in regards to limited warranties for animals. “If there’s no written warranty, then there’s a general warranty,” Peter says. He says though, the biggest problem might be the measure of damages. He said filing a false claims issue might work, but it might be a good idea to talk to a legal aid or lawyer for more specific details.

The next viewer asked, “Isn’t it a huge risk if my home remodeling contractor is not insured?”

Peter says in general, contractors for many things need to be licensed and insured to even legally work in the state. He says, “But the insurance that they have to have is to protect from potential injuries like if they do a bad job and someone’s injured on the premises, or if during construction something happens and somebody gets injured. So the insurance is really to protect for injuries.”

But, Peter says, in general, the insurance that the contractors have, is for safety and injury protection. Peter says to guarantee performance, cost estimates and workmanship, always have a signed contract in place before any work starts.

Viewer Ryan asks, “Does the city have any requirements or laws for mowing grass, similar to shoveling sidewalks in the winter?”

Peter says this varies depending on where you live. Some rural areas have a “Weed Commission” making sure that all centralized land spaces are mowed and maintained. He said the best course of action might be to talk with the neighbor about it, and if not, contact your city or municipality about it to see what can be done about un-mowed lawns.

Peter also answers questions about court-ordered medications, treatment versus jail time for meth distribution and possession charges, condo organizations and property usage, and renting out your home for weekend rentals. Hear all today’s Legal Live questions and get the full answers in the video above.

Reach out anytime to Peter or his partners@trlf.com. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.