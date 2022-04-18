Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Your Hot Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The first question comes from Marlene, who asks, “If two disabled people are in a civil union and have been together for eight years in the state of Iowa, can one of the disabled persons continue to live in the house owned by the significant other, even though the state has a lien on the house?”

Immediately, Peter notes that Iowa does not have civil unions, as they legalized gay marriage before the U.S. Supreme Court decision. For his full description of what to do in this case, listen to the video above.

Another question came from an Iowa City condo owner, who asks, “Can my homeowners association prevent me from working on my car in my driveway? I own a condo and the driveway that leads into my garage. The homeowners association has received a complaint from a neighbor and they’ve told me to stop. What is your opinion?”

Peter says he doesn’t have a definite answer, as when a condominium association is created, there will be “declarations which layout not just the dimensions of the various units, but also rules of conduct.” He notes that most condos also create a condominium association which has the authority to make additional rules. But, Peter says that in order to tell you that you can’t work on your car in your driveway, it either needs to be stated in the original documents, or amendments for separate rules of conduct. He advises checking with your condo association for the governing rules, and ask for the stated proof.

There were also answers provided to questions about inheritances and wills, how to deal with being under-insured, school bully repercussions, credit card debts, and insight into a case where a 15-year-old girl was found with 1 pound of marijuana in her possession. To hear all of today’s Legal Live questions and answers, watch the entire video above.

