The Tom Riley Law Firm Answers Hot Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question is regarding tree debris taking a long time to be removed by the city after a natural disaster. Our viewer asks if anything can be done if cleanup takes too long? The problems here is that government is rather protected from a variety of legal recourse. Something like this would be most likely considered a benefit and most likely there would be no recourse. The most practical advice would be to call the city and keep letting them know that you need the debris removed.

Our next question asks if you can sue the government for loss of life to COVID-19? This is a similar answer to the previous question. Generally speaking, you are not going to be able to file suit against the government for policy. There are some instances where you may have claims against the government, but this is most likely not going to be one of them.

Another question came in asking, are people entitled to the spouses retirement when it was written for a stay at home parent? Entitlement to retirement usually comes into play for will probate or marriage divorce. The court will then determine what a fair agreement would be and it is possible that the court can give one spouse part of the other spouse’s retirement. This can be a bit different after death and if there is a will in play or not. Another thing to consider is that retirement dispersal after death, usually will go to a listed beneficiary and a will will not have precedence over it.

A viewer also asked, since the pandemic, my employer closed and i have not been able to find work. We have not been unable to pay rent and now our landlord is trying to evict us. What are our options? Iowa has a number of decisions made in courts that address foreclosures and evictions. Just earlier in the month, the Supreme Court recognized the need for extending the moratorium on foreclosures and if the National Gov. extends the moratorium, it is likely the Iowa Supreme Court will follow. There are a number of places that can help you but you need to seek out that assistance.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.