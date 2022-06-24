Tom Riley Law Firm Answers All Your Legal Questions

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

On the last episode, we discussed how to be married by common law in Iowa. This week, Tammy provided a follow-up question to that discussion. She says, “My husband and I had a civil ceremony with a pastor. We lived as husband and wife for 8 years. Then, my husband passed away recently. My question is, can I file for survivor benefits?”

Peter says she can file, but the bigger question is if you will qualify. He says that for Tammy, it is beneficial they had a ceremony, even if they don’t have a marriage license. “I think you have a good argument to make,“ Peter says.

The next question comes from Terri who asks, “Would I be able to garnish my step-son’s wages for money I loaned him?”

Peter says that anyone has the right to enforce a judgment they obtain. But first, you need to go through a court proceeding and get a judgement for a right to recover money. Peter says a sheriffs officer would then get a “writ of execution” to look into what property or wages can be used. Peter says that there are limitations and rules in place to protect everyone involved.

The next question comes from Mary who asks, “Is there a limit someone can sue someone in small claims court without an attorney?”

Peter says, “First of all, an attorney is not needed in small claims court. He says there is a monetary limit of $6,500 for small claims court.

In the next question, Sherri asks, “My company closed its doors 2 years ago, in which we were all fired/let go. Am I eligible for any severance pay now?”

“Probably not, for several reasons,“ says Peter. “First of all, unless there was some type of agreement in place before the termination, or you had an agreement at the time of the termination for severance, there is no right to severance pay.” He notes that in Iowa, any claims for wages are subject to a 2-year statute of limitations.

Peter also answers questions about the legalities of will changes and how to contest them, how to deal with instant issues after buying a used car, how to deal with a neighbor who smokes in their apartment, how to obtain an official death certificate more than 20 years after a divorce, and law regarding gun carrying licenses. Watch the video above to hear all of Peter’s answers.

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.