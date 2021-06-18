Peter Riley Discusses the Recent ACA Decision and More

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

The recent rejection of the most recent challenge to the Affordable Care Act is our first topic of discussion today. The ACA has had previous challenges that have been struck down as well. The most recent challenge was voted down with a 7-2 margin. It is believed that the Supreme Court has acknowledged the general desire for some sort of government regulation and assistance in health care. With this ruling, the Affordable Care Act is not changed.

Loretta asks for an explanation of boundary by acquiescence why doesn’t the person have to openly prove they were using it for something? Peter explains that real estate ownership is determined by the legal description of the property. Fence lines often are not on the true survey boundary. So in Iowa, if the fence line has been the agreed upon boundary between 2 neighbors for 10 or more years, it can become the boundary. There is frequently litigation about fence lines.

Bruce asks if Iowa is considering legalizing marijuana? Peter explains that the current legislators appear to be very anti-marijuana in their recent trends. They don’t even seem interested in changing laws regarding medical marijuana and so there seems to be no reason to believe the current legislators in Iowa would move towards legalizing marijuana.

Deb asks, if a will lists all the assets and who they go to, do i still have to go through probate? The short answer is yes, especially if real estate is involved. The will is the legal document to name the changes, but to be put into place, the will must go through probate in order to transfer ownership of property.

Eva asks if there is a 2 year statute of limitations for filing a wrongful death lawsuit? Peter explains that yes, this is true. There are a number of statues of limitation in the state of Iowa and all have their own unique parameters.

Suzy ask what is the cost of setting up a trust? The cost of this depends on a number of factors. If it’s fairly simple it’s usually somewhere around $500 dollars. If you have more complicated or extensive work, the cost can go up.

Brandon is asking if it’s tough to establish your business as an LLC? Peter explains that starting the business is fairly easy and can be done with little cost. The issue is, if you have a business that’s a single owner or spousal business, it’s not as much of a big deal, but if you have more than 1 person, you need to make sure you have the proper procedures in place for buy, sell and dispute resolutions.

Our last question is asking if there is a maximum weight limit on law enforcement personnel? Peter has recently researched this and learned that there are physical requirements to be accepted, however once you are qualified then there are no on-going physical requirements for law enforcement positions.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.