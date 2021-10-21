Peter Riley Discusses Child Custody, Insurance Claims, and More

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

We start today off with a question from last week. I need an attorney for many things pertaining to being hacked by people I know. What is the best way to find q attorney to take care of multiple crimes? Can 1 attorney take care of it all? Peter advises us that Hate Crimes are a criminal offense. That would be handled through the police and criminal channels. For the other claims, you can likely find one attorney that could look into these fraud and identity concerns.

Rick asks, can you explain what right to work means and how the John Deere employees are able to strike? Right to work means that you can not be compelled to join a union if you work for a company that has a collective bargaining agreement. The purpose of the law was to weaken unions so they can not force people to join and pay dues. You can have unions in a right to work state, you simply can’t be forced to join the union.

Our next question asks, is an apartment complex responsible for trees falling on my car during a storm? The liability of the property owner in a situation like this is very limited. When an “Act of God” happens, there’s not usually liability for the owner, unless the tree was so damaged or diseased that it wouldn’t have reasonably fallen otherwise.

What does the Freedom of Information act cover? Is it just for media or is it for everyone? Peter tells us that The Freedom of Information act is for all citizens. There are some parameters like fees that may be required, but any citizen can request documentation under this act.

In a custody battle for my 4 year old, I have a second son that is in school. The other parents are asking for the older son to go to a different school, and I would like both boys in the same school. Is it more common that a judge will keep siblings together? In a legal custody situation, the judge will generally rule for what is in the best interest of the child. In Iowa, usually a single parent will be granted primary physical care. Since both parents have custody, both would likely have a potential say in the decision on what school would be attended. Most judges would probably want to have the children together and it may be an issue the judge would have to deal with if the parents can’t come to an agreement.

What would be the best way to report a rental property that continues to be a nuisance? Depending on where you live will determine the best way to go about this. Most cities will have a code enforcement or similar type office. If you aren’t in an area with a code enforcement office you can try your county offices, a city council member or other similar type city or county officials.

Sandra asks, am I legally able to pickup an absentee ballot for my elderly mother-in-law? You will not be able to get a ballot. You should be able to go to the auditors office and file for a ballot to be sent to you. You may also consider the curbside voting option to help accommodate.

Is a person obligated to replace an entire roof of shingles if insurance paid for the entire roof to be replaced? Most insurance policies will have a cash value clause which will pay out cash. Some people have replacement cost coverage, but it is typical that it necessary to commit to do the repair in order to get the payment. It will depend on what type of insurance you have.

Our next question asks, what areas of law practice are specialties for the Tom Riley law firm? Peter explains that the firm is primarily a litigation law firm. Personal injury, malpractice, commercial litigation, some real estate, etc...

Robert says, recently the Republican state legislators rejected the first nonpartisan redistricting map presented to them. How will this impact Iowa voters? Redistricting occurs after a census. The bipartisan process was adopted after a ruling by the Iowa supreme court. The initial map was voted down based on some districts that were changing in a way Republicans didn’t care for. A new map will be presented and another vote will take place and the process will continue under watchful eyes.

