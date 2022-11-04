Marijuana Penalties? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers your questions about marijuana laws and penalties.

Viewer Sarah asks, “Do Iowa police actually police for marijuana use and what’s the penalty? It just seems off when it’s legal in half the country.”

Peter says that while the nationwide trend is toward marijuana legalization, it is still against the law in Iowa, and still illegal federally.

“It is against the law and police have the right to enforce that,” Peter says. “I don’t think it’s a high priority, but they will enforce it. If you get pulled over and drug dogs go wild, you’re probably going to get into a bunch of trouble.”

Peter says though, that Linn County, Iowa, and many others around the country, now offer drug court programs. He says most of these programs are about rehabilitation versus just sending someone to jail.

He says the program is typically offered to drug offenders where were caught in possession drugs, not those selling drugs, as a way to get them counseling and guidance from professionals, in order to help them improve their lives.

“It’s a very good program. It’s done a lot of good here in Linn County and I know other urban areas in Iowa have that, too,” Peter says.

Other questions focused on options for car crash lawsuits, rights of grandparents, business trade secret requirements when a non-disclosure agreement is not in place, speaking to opposing insurance companies following a complaint, and changes that are in place for Election Day. Watch the video above to hear Peter’s responses.

