Legally, how much time should be offered for maternity leave?

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about maternity leave.

Viewer Samantha asks, “What’s the amount of maternity time businesses legally have to give? What would I do if I’m under the amount, as I feel like our company is?”

“Well, the problem is, first of all, there is no requirement for maternity leave per se,” says Peter. “There is a requirement under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) that an employee can get up to 12 weeks a year for family things, including maternity, but the coverage of that act is limited. There has to be 50 or more employees. So, the only guarantee of maternity leave would be to take that as part of your FMLA program, and that only applies to the larger employers and it’s unpaid, so we don’t have a maternity leave program.”

While the federal FMLA has been around for awhile now, it does only apply to companies that have 50 or more employees.

Other questions from viewers centered on living will cost, home improvement contracts, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), charges against Former President Donald Trump, and the Disney and Florida dispute. To hear all the viewer questions and answers from Peter, watch the entire Legal Live video above.

