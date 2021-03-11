Legal Questions Answered by Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question for Peter is asking about service dogs and the ability of HOA or similar groups to make regulations regarding service dogs. This question entails a bit of a long answer. Ultimately there are some protections for service dogs and civil rights that do protect service dogs. At the same time, HOA’s or apartment and housing complexes have the option to put some rules and restrictions in place for animals.

Our next question is straight forward... Can you be charged with a simple misdemeanor for not wearing a mask? This one is essentially a bit unknown. There are some allowances that the state of Iowa has where charges could be levied depending on sate and local mandates. Since there’s no real history with this, there are some questions that need to be answered to further determine actions that can be taken for not wearing masks.

We also got a custody question in. The short answer to most custody concerns is, once custody has been determined, it takes a change of circumstance to go back and change custody orders. There are a number of considerations that will be looked at, however the court will try to make decisions based on what is best for the child.

Finally, another question about service dogs. The question is about a son that has autism. They are wondering if they qualify for a therapy dog? Peter explains the difference with service dogs and therapy dogs and how the state statute addresses it. Essentially, someone with a disability can have a therapy dog, and public places need to make reasonable accommodations.

