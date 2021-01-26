Legal Answers from Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about The Government’s Power to Regulate During a Pandemic.

Peter’s first question was... What age can a minor, with divorced parents, request to live with a particular parent? Peter explains there are several factors that come into play. The courts will make the decision with some input from the child if they are of the age and maturity to offer productive input. Older kids will have a little more voice, but again, there may be a number of circumstances that can effect the decision. The final decision is based on what is in the best interest of the child.

Our next question is in regards to contractual obligations to pay for a service, but the service isn’t being provided. Peter talks about the importance of looking over the contract and make sure that you understand it and the provisions that are within it. A court is generally not going to make you pay under a contract when the other party can’t perform. You can refuse to pay if a company is not providing a service, and make sure to keep accurate documentation. Iowa also has a consumer fraud statute in place and doesn’t require what is traditionally defined as fraud. It is in place to help protect consumers when companies are not operating in good faith.

Peter also received a question asking about information on what the process would be to amend the Iowa state constitution to outlaw abortions. He goes through a very informative description of the process of how legislation would be done and then presented to the citizens for a vote. This has been a hot topic for several years. Peter explains the Federal Supreme Court position as well as the State Supreme Court position.

