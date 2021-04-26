Legal Answers From the Tom Riley Law Firm

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first viewer question is asking if it is taking away parental rights for a day care, school, or similar establishment to require kids to wear masks? That depends a bit on if it is a school or a day care. Public schools have certain policies and procedures that you have to accept. With respect to a private facility, like a day care center, it’s a bit different. They can have their requirements, but can’t make a child do something against a parents will.

Another question asks how long do you have to file a small claims case if there is a contract involved? Peter first points out that there are general rules for statues of limitation, however there are also very specific rules that can come into play depending on the situation. Generally speaking, written contracts have a 10 year limitation, and an oral contract is 5 years. Keep in mind, there are number of situations that can come into play and make those limits be different.

Margaret asks, can anything be done about her neighbor that likes to brandish guns on his property? Peter explains this is a tough situation. If the neighbor is doing something that may be considered threatening, then you may have case to claim assault. They don’t have to physically touch you for it to be an assault if they are brandishing the weapon in a threatening manner. If the neighbor is just messing with the weapon and not threatening you with it, then there’s probably not much that can be done as long as the weapon isn’t discharged.

Steve says, since the pandemic his financial situation has gone from bad to worse. His utilities are going to be shut off. He is wondering when he should consider bankruptcy? The simple answer is, the longer you wait, the worse it gets. If you think you are in a position that may need to file bankruptcy, it’s best to get it going as early as you can.

Our next question is about charges on credit cards that a person did not make. What can be done to clear these? Peter explains the steps to take regarding clearing the credit file and then proving the charges are not approved. There will be options for suing and possible criminal charges.

