Legal Action Options When a Home Contractor Disappears

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about a contractor no longer communicating with a client.

Cindy, the client, says, “We can’t get in touch with our bathroom contractor, but it appears they’re still in business. They keep dodging calls and emails, and we already put down a hefty deposit. What do you suggest we do, as we’ve already waited 9 months for this project? Should we take legal action?”

Peter says, “Consider taking legal action.”

He also recommended contacting the state’s Attorney General’s office.

“They do have a consumer protection division which works really very, very well in the past,” Peter says.

With a new attorney general, things might have changed slightly, but they should still be able to help, he says. They have independent investigators who help to address consumer concerns.

“If [the contractor] is not responding, you may want to send a certified letter,” Peter says. " When you send a certified letter, because, you know, lowlifes typically refuse to sign for them, also send it by regular mail as well. Because that way they’ll have it and you have evidence they’re ducking it. That’s the best way to get proof that you tried to contact somebody.”

