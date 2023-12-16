Is it illegal to cross state lines with marijuana?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about crossing state lines with marijuana.

A viewer says, “Illinois recently opened a dispensary. What would the penalty be for purchasing marijuana in Illinois and driving it across the border to Iowa?”

“First of all, it is against the law to possess marijuana products in Iowa,” says Peter. “Except for the cannabis-infused liquids that you can buy at various places. But to own cannabis and possess cannabis in Iowa is against the law, it’s a misdemeanor and quite frankly, mere possession is, is not very rigorously enforced if it’s just for personal use anymore.”