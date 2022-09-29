How to Prove Common Law Marriage?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers your questions about common law marriage.

Tammy asked, “How can I prove my common law marriage? We had a civil ceremony in front of friends and family, and my husband has now passed.”

Peter says that Iowa does indeed recognize common law marriage, but that there are three requirements that need to be met:

Cohabitation as spouses Intent to live together as spouses Holding yourself out to the public as spouses

Peter says most of the time, and legal cases hinge on the third requirement of holding yourself out as spouses while in public.

To prove this one, the couple should note each other as spouses when referencing in conversations, with friends, family and acquaintances. Peter says another option would be wearing wedding bands, to show you are committed. And he says another common choice is to hold a ceremony to show your commitment in a public way.

“A statutory marriage requires a marriage license, and then the affirmation of that, by a marriage ceremony performed by, typically, a judge or a clergy person that has the authority to perform the marriage,” Peter says. “That establishes a legal, statutory marriage. But Iowa also recognizes common law marriage, but you have to show the cohabitation, the intent and, and again, ....evidence that you held yourself out by having a marriage ceremony” or other public displays as spouses.

Other questions focused on options to sue someone in small claims court, whose responsibility it is to keep stop signs visible at intersections, how to handle divorce proceedings when unable to pay while you are on Social Security, and unrecognized patrolling by a citizen outside of an elementary school, among others. Watch the video above to hear all of Peter’s answers to your questions.

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.