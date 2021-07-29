How Much is Too Much for Estate Preparation? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

We start today with a great viewer question...is your 401k protected if you file bankruptcy? The short answer is Yes. Your 401k should be safe in a bankruptcy. Each state has a list of assets that are exempt from seizure in a bankruptcy. Under the bankruptcy code, you can go with either the state or federal exemptions.

Jim asks, how can i get rid of a time share? Peter explains that there are ways to do it. Iowa has a time share law, but most likely you bough the time share in another state. The law of that state will govern if and how you get out of a time share. There are some groups that specialize in getting people out of time shares.

Another new question asks, if it is legal for an employer to decide they do not want to meet ADA compliances and terminate an employee for ADA reasons? Peter explains that the first step is to determine if the business is subject to ADA regulations. There are certain criteria that determine if a business is subject to ADA compliance. If they are, they can not stop following ADA regulations and can’t terminate an employee based on ADA regulations. That would lead to a potential discrimination case.

Joey has asked, if we are getting the run around from our insurance company, should be hire a PA or an attorney first? Peter talks about how that has been an issue recently. If your issue is a process issue, then the PA’s do a good job for that. If you get into further legal issues like denial or coverage, then you may want to talk to a lawyer to handle the legal dispute. A follow up question asks if they can get an extension to make a claim? Peter will have to research to be for sure, but reminds you to check the policy and don’t take a chance.

Our next question asks, how much is too much to pay for will preparation? That’s going to depend on the type of will. For a basic will that is pretty simple should generally be under $1000. The cost can vary depending on the difficulty of estate planning. For most people, the process shouldn’t be too challenging or expensive.

My 19 year old son was driving my car when he had an accident injuring another driver. Am I financially responsible for the damages he caused? Peter explains that, yes, the person that owns the car is responsible, as long as the car was being used with permission. The owner is liable to anyone who has been injured by a consent driver under Iowa law.

Our next question is regarding an intervention done by friends. It happened about a year ago and got a bit ugly. The friend started fighting and is now trying to sue the ones that did the intervention. How should we handle this type of case? Whether or not the person has a claim, would be fact specific. Meaning, this case would come down to what sort of facts come out from the event. You should contact your insurance agent because there could be coverage for what you are being sued for.

Another question asks, what can we do to protect ourselves from our adult son that has a drug problem and continues to steal from us? Peter talks about ways to protect yourself based on different types of protective orders. You may also need to look into a no contact order, which requires a criminal charge.

If an employer offers a part time position, but when you start working, they require you to work full time with no benefits, is there any legal recourse? This may be fraudulent misrepresentation. It would be best to discuss an item like this with a lawyer to determine the best course of action.

