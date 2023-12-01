How much does it cost to fight a speeding ticket?

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about the cost of fighting a speeding ticket.

A viewer asks, “What’s the cost to fight a speeding ticket?”

“Typically, a lot more than the ticket,” says Peter. “Most lawyers will charge anywhere from $200 or more but the kind of lawyers who will handle speeding tickets aren’t going to be charging $400 or $500 like some of the big firm lawyers do in Iowa.”

Peter elaborates, “Sometimes it’s best to go online and look for speeding ticket defense lawyers and you get a list of people to call.”