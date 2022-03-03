How to Legally Change your Name: Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

Today’s show includes questions about legally changing your name. Find out what Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm has to say below or watch the video above.

A question came in anonymously, asking, “Recently I got married and would like to change my full name. How can I go about this? I want to take my husband’s last name while keeping my maiden name as a middleman. However, I also want to change my first name legally to my nickname. Can you help me do this?”

Peter says that lawyers can definitely help to prepare paperwork for name changes. He says that basically, there are three times a name can legally be changed: marriage, divorce, or a petition under Chapter 674.

Any adult can petition under Chapter 674, Peter says, while children under the age of 14 have to consent. He said if you are already married, your spouse also has to consent to the name change in Iowa.

