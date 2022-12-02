How to get a simple will and costs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Getting a will is something many people don’t consider when they are younger. However, the importance of getting a will and keeping it updated is becoming paramount.

So, what do you do when you need to get a will ready? Let our friends at the Tom Riley Law Firm answer those questions.

Recently, Peter Riley was asked during one of our Facebook Live sessions about a Canadian will versus an American will. Even across the border, getting a will is important.

However, would a Canadian will be recognized in America? That’s where the gray areas come in. Peter suggests getting an American will in your state of residence to avoid any potential pitfalls.

“So if you are considered an Iowa resident, even if you’re a Canadian citizen, and then the safest thing to do is talk to a lawyer and get an American will because the state of Iowa can probate the property the non-real estate property of a Canadian citizen if they are a resident of Iowa,” Peter said.

It really has plenty to do with what type of will you’re dealing with as well. There’s real estate, property, and assets, so make sure you know what type of will is across the border.

Of course, if you have any questions about wills and probate in Iowa, give the Tom Riley Law Firm a call at 319-363-4040.