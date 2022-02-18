How Do You Find a Filed Will? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

Today’s episode of Legal Live has strong themes of handling family estates and searching for wills of relatives. Find out what Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm had to say below.

The first question was anonymous: “How would a lawyer fight for the right to own firearms for a person deemed mentally ill? Is it even possible?”

Peter says that anything is possible, but it depends on the circumstances. He says if you are in a mental institution, or if you have been adjudicated as basically having severe mental illness, then you will likely be barred from owning a firearm under state and federal law. He says if you were fighting a proceeding, then that can be a way to try to fight it as well. Watch the video above for Peter’s full answer.

The next question was from Victoria, who asks, “what do you do when your mother’s will information is not shared with you?”

Peter says, “First of all, you are not entitled to any information concerning a will, while the person is living except with their consent.” He says that once a person dies, though, relatives should be able to go through a legal process and attain the will. He also says that once filed in probate court, the court will have to give notice to the beneficiaries under the will and all known or reasonably ascertainable heirs of the deceased. This is typically children, grandchildren and spouses. Peter said you should also keep in mind that some people put their assets into a lifetime trust.

“So, what is the legal definition of an heir?”

Peter says that an heir under Iowa law, is basically anyone who would inherit items if a person does not have a will, which would be first, any children or other descendants like grandchildren. A spouse, technically under the law is not an heir. However, spouses have their spousal rights, which are very specific in the probate code, and they have the right to elect against a will get no less than 1/3. Peter says that if there isn’t a will, , the spouse either gets it all, if all the deceased’s kids are also the spouse’s kids. If not, then it’s half and half, but no less than $50,000 for the spouse. He clarified that heirs are either blood relatives, or relatives by legal adoption. Check out the full explanation from Peter in the video above.

Rhonda asks, “Is there a statute of limitations on a promissory note?”

Peter says there is. In Iowa, that limitation is like any written contract, and that’s for 10 years. He says that can be different for some promissory notes, though, as those can be written for installment payments.

Along similar questions from earlier, Nikki asks, “What about copies of power of attorney if you are the power of attorney?”

Peter says that not all places will accept copies but in many places, they will. But, he said one caveat is in relation to selling real estate. There you will need an original copy.

Victoria asks the follow-up question about wills, asking in relation to her mother’s will, “Do we contact the courthouse in the county where she died?”

Peter says that’s a good place to start. He said be sure to check any areas where the deceased owned property, though, as it could be filed in any location where they did.

The next question is from Phyllis, who asks, “My 22-year-old son is a recovering oxycontin addict. It devastated his life after having been prescribed for pain relief following a car wreck. How can he apply for recovery funds from the recent settlement with Purdue manufacturing?”

Peter says that settlement was actually just challenged in an appeal, and the appellate court upheld the challenge. Now, there are negotiations as to whether the Sackler family that owned Purdue pharma will kick in more money. So right now, we don’t have a final settlement to the Sackler family and Purdue pharma. And so until it gets resolved, Peter says there won’t be a fund and they won’t make the rules and procedures for disbursement. Hear his full response in the video above.

Linda says, “My mother’s will was not filed for probate by her executor. Why would that be?”

Peter says there could be a number of reasons. He said that sometimes there are only assets that don’t require probate court, such as putting assets into a lifetime trust. Check out his full answer in the video above.

