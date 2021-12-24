How are breathalyzers calibrated? Peter Riley answers and more!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Breathalyzers have been part of the law enforcement toolkit when it comes to DUIs for decades. But how are they calibrated before each use?

Peter Riley, an accomplished attorney in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recently sat down to answer questions about law enforcement agents use the device in DUI stops and checkpoints.

According to Riley, there’s an important distinction to make when it comes to breathalyzer devices -- specifically the devices that officers use at checkpoints and the one at the police department.

“When an officer makes a stop, they have a breathalyzer device that they can use to as part of the procedure to test whether or not they have a basis to take somebody downtown and then go through the more, you know, accurate DataMaster machine, which is sometimes also referred to as a breathalyzer,” Riley said.

Riley says the field test is actually not admissible as evidence and only serves as a screening process before the DataMaster device is used or a blood test is ordered.

But when it comes to calibration, Riley says the DataMaster devices are calibrated between every 30 and 60 days.

“They basically have a constant -- it’s called dry gas,” Riley said. “And I learned this, you know, when I get these questions we check, you know, I circulate around the office and apparently they have a dry gas that they pumped through it. That’s a constant that they know what it is. And then they look at the readings and see if it’s calibrated. So, you know, they have they have a medium they send through it that they know what the properties are and they just test what it does and so they make sure it’s calibrated.”

