File Bankruptcy without an Attorney? Peter Riley Answers This Question and More

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

We start the day with a question asking, can a person file for bankruptcy without an attorney? Peter would recommend not filing without an attorney, although you generally could. Bankruptcy tends to be a very difficult area with procedural issues and you can quickly run into an issue without consulting an attorney.

Mona is next, asking about injuries she sustained while on a walk. She was attacked by a dog and had severe damage to her arm. The dog owner has not paid for anything regarding the attack. What would you advise? Peter tells us, you should prepare for a lawsuit. Homeowners will generally have insurance for these types of things and as long as you aren’t trespassing or breaking other laws, you may well have a reasonable claim. Consulting an attorney would be advised.

How do you know when to seek a lawyer if you are burned in a business and they are trying to see if you are at fault? If it’s personal injury, you should seek assistance as soon as possible. The statue of limitations is rather short for personal injury. If you are referring to a business deal gone bad, the statue of limitations is longer but you shouldn’t wait if you think you need an attorney.

Steve asks, how can a family court judge award visitation as opposed to shared parenting, considering the definition of “best interest of the child? Is the judge not admitting to putting the child in harms way by doing so? Family law is generally fact specific. The preference in Iowa is for joint custody, but the preference is about awarding primary care to one parent and visitation to the other. Both parents usually have custodial rights, but 1 will be given primary custody.

Our next one is about a hot topic recently. Are vaccine mandates legal to enforce by an employer? Generally speaking yes. As long as they don’t involve discrimination against a protected class.

Last month, a contractor came to our home unannounced and dug a trench for a cable. When they were done, we had a sunken area in our right of way. A rep from the company came to inspect the damage after we complained but the company has said it’s not bad enough to do anything about it. What can we do? Utility contractors will generally do a good job, however they are not above mistakes. Peter recommends you advise the utility contractor that you will do the repair at your expense and then you can sue them in small claims court to recover the costs. Since the city owns the right of way it becomes a bit trickier. The usual right of way extends 60ft from center of the road.

Lisa asks, why do lawyers choose not to accept or represent a case? Every lawyer will have different reasons. The primary would generally be, do you have expertise in that area. If not, a lawyer should turn down the case. A lawyer also has an obligation to zealously represent the clients case. There may be a conflict of interest that would mean the lawyer would not be a reasonable representative.

What do you think the US Supreme court will do with abortion rights and gun rights during this session? Peter explains that nobody really knows. The court is diverse at this time and it’s hard to really guess. Reversing Roe v Wade would be a big decisions and may effect upcoming elections, so it’s possible that the court will show some restraint. The gun rights arguments are a bit more open and will not likely bring major changes.

Lisa asks us, how does a judge determine a child support modification if a parent wins a lawsuit? Is a settlement in order? First of all, to modify the decree you’d have to show a change in circumstance. Recover from a lawsuit may be something that was not contemplated at the time of the decision and may be a reason to readdress the decree.

How do I get a November election ballot mailed to me not that it is so difficult? Peter explains you can go online to the secretary of states office and fill out the form. You do have to provide your driver license data or voter ID card information. You will need computer access and proper identification to get it mailed out.

Our last question is regarding a divorced family. The mom’s new boyfriend is an anti-vaxxer and the primary care parent is wanting to know if they have any legal right to keep the kids away from the mom and un-vaccinated boyfriend? Peter explains that there’s probably no legal way to keep the kids from the mother unless you were to change the decree from the divorce. The decree sets forth the rights, therefore it is the legal guidance for visitation.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.