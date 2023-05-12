Does the Losing Party Pay Attorney Fees?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

The question comes from Ryan Tiller.

Ryan says, “In the contract that we’re looking to fight, it mentions the losing party, pays for the other others’ attorney fees. Is there any way to know what those could be before deciding on moving forward with the lawsuit?”

Riley says, “$1,000 is much different than 10,000. Let me first say that as a general rule, A clause requiring payment of attorney fees in a contract can be enforceable. There are some limitations for certain types of consumer transactions, but I can assure you if you’ve ever gotten a mortgage on your house, there’s an attorney fee clause in that allow, but it’s, those are one-sided that only allows the lender to get attorney fees. It doesn’t give the borrower if they would be successful. You really can’t estimate what the fees would be unless you know what the issues will be in the lawsuit itself. Once the case is over, then the prevailing party submits a claim for attorney fees and, and then, the judge determines if they’re appropriate based on the language, the fee, the fee provision in the contract.”

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.