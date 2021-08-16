Does Iowa have Grandparent Rights? Peter Riley Answers

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com/.

Today we are speaking with Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm about a variety of questions from viewers.

Our first question is from last week. I was hurt on the job working for the Post Office through a sub-contractor. Who is liable for the injury costs? The first issue is one of workers compensation. Workers compensation is there to assist if you can prove the injury happened on the job. Workers compensation comes from the employer so, in this type of situation, the sub-contractor would be the one responsible for the compensation. Thee may be other claims involved, depending on how the injury is sustained, but an attorney should be bale to help you determine that.

Does Iowa have grandparents rights for children? The simple answer is, no they do not. This question comes up often and has been looked at at top levels, but as it stands, grandparents do not have legal rights.

Our next question asks, is there any recourse for a family negatively impacted by the governors ban on mask mandates? Basically, no. Governments are generally immune from being sued. Unless there is a clear violation of a Constitutional right, the courts don’t usually want to get involved with making policy.

The next questions is similar to the last... how does one start a lawsuit against the governor regarding ending unemployment early? Peter explains that the process of starting a lawsuit is fairly simple. The challenging part is, so you have a legal basis. There is a process if you think you have a claim, but it is lengthy and has a particular way it needs to be done. This is generally a political decision, and not one to be made by a judge.

Cathy asks, how can my son get out of an apartment lease? His employer is moving him to a new location with no transfer package. Peter explains that this sort of decision would be decided by the wording in the lease. If the lease doesn’t allow for early termination then there may not be a way to easily break the lease.

How much time to file a lawsuit against a doctor after a surgery? Peter explains that malpractice is generally 2 years before the statue of limitations is up. Don’t wait too long though. You’ll want to take action as soon as reasonably possible.

I work at a convenience store and was fired after throwing away rotten food. Do I have a case for wrongful termination? The answer is most likely no. The rights of an employee that doesn’t have a contract for a term, when they are terminated, are less. Unless there was action taken based on class, you most likely don’t have any recourse.

The next questions asks... my parents are well past retirement age and in reasonably good health. They are worried about having money well into their retired lives. They are wondering if reverse mortgages are a good idea or if they are a scam.? The first thing Peter says is don’t agree to anything without getting it in writing and consulting a lawyer if needed. That being said, a reverse mortgage can be a good thing. Depending on your unique situation, it may be a very good idea considering the costs of health care and other things as we grow older.

Our last one today asks about care for a dependent that is severely disabled. As the parents, we are concerned about her care and welfare if we should pass before she does. What advice do you have? Estate planning and a will with a trust can take care of the financial side of this issue. The other side, the daily care, is a bit different. You can get a guardianship to handle those decisions when you are gone. There are some services that the state provides, but you should explore those options and take the steps to best suit your needs.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm.