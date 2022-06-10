Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers all your hot legal questions.

One viewer question focused on long-term relationships in the state of Iowa. Mary asks, “Does Iowa have common law marriage, and if so, how do you get it approved?”

Peter says that Iowa is one of the states where common law marriage is recognized. To establish it, you have to go through a legal proceeding. Peter says that most often, this comes in to play when one of the partners dies, and a claim is being made for the estate or other benefits. He said some times it’s established when both spouses are still living, though.

In order to establish common law marriage, Peter says you have to prove three things:

Cohabitation, with no specific time limits noted An intent to live together as husband and wife/spouses “Holding out” in public, or basically referring to each other as spouses and showing public members you are committed to each other

He said most cases hinge on the third rule. Decisions on the matter would be based on what friends and family say, if the couple wears “wedding rings” in a more traditional way, or other forms of public evidence of a committed, marital relationship. For his full response and details, watch the video above.

Peter also answers questions about company vehicle violation payment issues with the department of transportation, if a prenuptial agreement can be made in some way after marriage, retrials of malpractice lawsuits, and more. Hear all today’s Legal Live questions and get the full answers in the video above.

For other legal questions, please reach out to Peter or his partners online. For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.