Do you need to replace storm damage with insurance money?

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about storm damages and using, or not using, insurance money.

The viewer says, “I received insurance money for siding damage from a storm this year. Legally, do I need to replace the siding? It’s more of just an eyesore than anything in the back of the house.

Peter says, to start, it depends on your insurance coverage.

“Most insurance policies provide the basic coverage where they pay actual cash value, and what that means is they look at the cost to repair the damage, and then they depreciate it based on the age of the building or the age of the things being replaced,” says Peter.

But, he says that many people have replacement cost coverage.

“Usually, in order to get replacement cost, you have to actually do, or certify that you are going to do, the work,” says Peter. “And so if you are telling the insurance company, in order to get the replacement cost, ‘I’m going to do that,’ then you should something. You don’t necessarily have to replace it... You can’t take replacement cost coverage and then not do something to improve the property.”

