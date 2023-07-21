Do you have to follow HOA Guidelines?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about HOA guidelines.

A viewer named Jenny says, “My neighbor is in the process of building a fence on the side of their yard, which is quite visible from the street. They want to put a pool in on their property. Our homeowner’s association (HOA) specifically no fences in the front, or pools at all. We can discuss with the HOA board, but are there any legal options? It may seem trivial, but the fence is an eyesore, but we also don’t want to be ‘those neighbors’ complaining. Just curious.”

“That’s always a problem...Do you want to enforce your rights or not, because there’s relationship issues involved. That’s what you need to think about,” says Peter. “But assuming you’re willing to complain, or have the right, you’d prefer to have the homeowner’s association bring the action, so you’re not singled out. Assuming that you have binding provisions in your homeowner’s association agreement, or restrictive covenants, you would have a right to bring an action if the association declined to, because you are a beneficiary of those.”

Peter did offer a word of caution though.

“I should tell you another thing that is an issue. If this is prohibited by restrictive covenants, a lot of people are not aware that restrictive covenants can expire after 20 years if they’re not renewed,” says Peter. “And there’s a lot of homeowner’s associations where the covenants were entered into, and put in place, when the property was platted and subdivided. After 21 years, they’re no longer enforced unless renewed, and so a lot of those restrictive covenants are not applicable anymore.”

Other questions from viewers focused on distracted driving crashes, suing an ex-fiancée over a sold engagement ring, rights to an abortion in Iowa, getting child care and food assistance from the state, and how fiber companies and other utilities affect properties.

