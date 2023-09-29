Do I have to Pay Speed Camera Tickets on the S Curve?

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about paying speeding tickets that come from speed camera clips.

A viewer asked, “Do I have to pay speed camera tickets on the S Curve?”

“So, when the system first started, it was a non-enforceable ticket, and so people could refuse to pay,” says Peter. “And then the [Department of Transportation (DOT)] came in and basically...they made some regulations on where the cameras could be.”

Peter says one of those rules applied to speed limit changes.

“One of those regulations was [the camera] could not be closer to 1,000 feet from a change in speed limit and that forced the moving of the camera on the S Curve,” says Peter. “And then in 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court said, ‘No, DOT doesn’t have the authority to do that.’”

After a few more court cases, Peter says the state Supreme Court basically said that the speed camera tickets are enforceable. But, you do have options when it comes to contesting the tickets, and the tickets do not count against your driving record.

“Because it’s basically a civil penalty. It’s not really really an infraction where they say you violated a traffic offense,” says Peter. “It’s a fine, and there for it doesn’t go [on your driving record].”

If you don’t pay these tickets, though, cities are well within their rights to get the money from you, whether through withholding tax refunds or other means.

“Ultimately, the state is going to get their money,” says Peter.

For more information you can visit the Tom Riley Law Firm website.