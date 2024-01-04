Do Businesses Legally Need to Accept Cash?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tom Riley Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tom Riley Law Firm, visit https://trlf.com.

In today’s episode of Legal Live, Peter Riley of the Tom Riley Law Firm answers a question about businesses and if they are required to accept cash payments.

A disappointed Hawkeye fan asked, “Last week, my family and I attended an Iowa men’s basketball game at Carver Hawkeye Arena, and tried to pay for concession food and drinks with cash, only to be told that they only accept debit or credit cards. We had neither and went away hungry. Is it legal to refuse cash transactions?”

“It can be because everybody is generally familiar with the concept that cash currency and coins are legal tender. But, if you read the federal statute that says that, it is only legal tender to pay taxes, debts and those sorts of things,” says Peter. “So, the rationale that allows a retailer or vendor to the public, is you’re buying something, you’re not paying a debt... Some states have passed laws that you have to accept currency, but Iowa hasn’t. So basically the Federal Legal Tender Act doesn’t affect you because they only say it’s legal tender for payment of debts.”

Peter also shares other insight into GPS tracking devices on vehicles, legal requirements for parents moving who have custody agreements with ex-partners, requesting Attorney General records in Iowa, if medical malpractice applies to dentists, rules around car recalls and impounds, and how a divorce could impact a self-owned LLC business.

